Condominiums, residents sue Virginia Beach over Westminster-Canterbury’s building expansion

In the last six days, a GoFundMe launched to raise money for the petitioners has raised more than $13,000.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two condominium companies and two residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach, concerning an expansion of the Westminster-Canterbury retirement community building.

The companies and complainants said their sunlight, ocean view and privacy would be impacted by the new, approved structure - and the suit claims the 22-story building near Shore Drive would violate previous height limits established in the city code.

On that page, the organizer took issue with the city council approving a building plan that went against former zoning laws.

"If this decision is allowed to stand, it could set a precedent for City Council to ignore zoning regulations in any neighborhood in any part of the city," it reads.

Attorney Jeanne Lauer, who represents the four petitioners in their suit against Westminster Canterbury and the city, shared the 29-page complaint with 13News Now.

"There were many more people who were interested in participating in the action but as a practical matter, the number of clients needs to be manageable and these 4 Petitioners are very representative of those adversely effected [sic] by Westminster Canterbury’s approved expansion," Lauer wrote.

The city did not immediately issue any statements on the pending lawsuit.

Earlier this month, when a community group pushed back against the City Council decision, Westminster-Canterbury CEO Benjamin Unkle released a statement defending the importance of the new construction.