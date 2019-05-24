WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congresswoman Elaine Luria returned to Hampton Roads on Friday.

She had a busy week, but she made a stop in Virginia Beach to visit the Hampton Roads Armed Services YMCA and the W&O Supply.

While in town, she discussed her "Gold Star Families Tax Relief Act."

Luria is up to 155 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives. Additionally, 20 service, veteran and survivor organizations are also backing the bill, as is a bi-partisan veterans caucus in the House.

The measure would correct a problem with the 2017 tax overhaul. It is causing Gold Star Families to have to pay up to 37 percent in taxes on their survivor benefits.

"I think this is one very small thing we can do to try to help them, make them whole financially, based off a piece of unintended legislation," she said.

Just this week, the Senate unanimously passed a similar bill.

"They've made the ultimate sacrifice," she said. "We're talking about this on the eve of Memorial Day. It's a solemn occasion to remember those who've lost their lives in service to the country."

The House version heads next to the Ways and Means Committee.

Luria also talked about the progress she and other lawmakers hope to make when it comes to correcting the issues with privatized military housing. Residents have complained about water damage, mold, pest problems and general indifference from the property management companies.

"There's still a lot of things to be worked on," she said. "It's a 50-year contract. We really need to be aggressive in having the oversight role as legislators to ensure we're providing the right housing, the people living in the homes have recourse like people living out in the civilian community."

Luria promised to keep tracking the housing issue closely.

During the tour at the YMCA, Luria learned more about the mission to serve the region’s junior enlisted military families. Her visit to the W&O Supply was designed to give the Democrat a firsthand look at the skilled jobs and business that the production of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers brings to the region.

