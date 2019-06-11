VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Big changes are heading to Shore Drive, but some residents said it’s not happening fast enough.

“We would really like to see the city step up and take care of this area and implement Phase 4 and implement Phase 3 now,” said Ocean Park Civic League President Andrew Broyles.

Recently, crews just finished paving a section of Shore Drive as part of a maintenance project. In the next two years, public works officials will add bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, improving traffic signals and stormwater maintenance.

“Not having Shore Drive up to standards with the rest of the city is kind of bothered everyone over here," Broyles said.

There are two projects, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Starting Summer of 2021, Phase 3 will start from Vista Circle to North Great Neck Road. The project will is delayed for about two years because they had to acquire real estate.

“It’s been delayed at least once, twice. We had hopes that it was going to be coming at the spring of next year is what we were kind of told, maybe even the end of this year,” explained Shore Drive Community Coalition President Todd Solomon.

Workers plan to add a multi-use path, improve traffic signals and fix the current drainage system. Public Works Spokesperson Drew Lankford said it’s a big project and will take two to three years to complete.

“Projects of this scope always takes some time because you have to acquire real estate, you have to replace utilities. It’s a lot of work, but it’s going to be time well worth the wait,” said Lankford.

Phase 4 will cost $29 million, of that $19 million will come from Virginia Beach and $10 million is coming from the state.

