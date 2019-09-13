VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — He started out of the trunk of his car and now Pedro Andere owner of 7 Cities Café & Grill is celebrating his restaurant's three-month anniversary.

The cafe brings his Dominican-Cuban heritage to Hampton Roads and serves breakfast and lunch daily.

“I use to take 40 lunches with me every day to barber shops, beauty salons and car washes and sometimes I’d sell, sometimes I don’t. The good with the bad. I was doing it for nine months,” said Andere.

“I like shrimp and I like grits and oddly enough he put it’s together and normally I don’t eat it, but with his, it’s just the flavoring and everything just pops,” said loyal customer Ebony Williams.

Having just opened, Pedro wants his restaurant to feel like home.

“At this point, my main focus is just making this place like a go-to place. People can come over here and sit down, read the paper and drink coffee. That type of thing, family," said Andere.

His fast, food to table service is impressive since he is the only cook in the kitchen.

Open five days a week, 7 Cities Café & Grill is located in the Lynnhaven North Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

