Donovon Lynch's father files amended complaint against officer

The amended lawsuit alleges Donovon Lynch was alive for 14 minutes between the time he was shot by a Virginia Beach Police officer & the time he was pronounced dead.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The father of a man who was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer at the Oceanfront earlier this year amended his complaint against the officer.

The amended complaint claims Donovon Lynch was alive for 14 minutes between the time he was shot and the time he was pronounced dead, and says he was only taken to the hospital after his heart stopped.

It also provides more details on the accused officer's violations.

Lynch, 25, was killed the night of March 26. It was part of a chaotic night that saw 10 people shot in three separate shootings. In addition to Lynch, a woman, Deshayla Harris, was killed. No suspect has been identified in Harris' slaying.