Lynch family advocate speaks out after Virginia Beach officer admits to shooting Donovon Lynch

A protest came hours after a VB police officer admitted to shooting Donovon Lynch twice and killing him following a night of chaos at the Oceanfront back in March.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday marked four months since the deadly shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Two people died, including 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, who was shot by a police officer. For the first time, that officer made a statement in court documents about that night.

Officer Solomon Simmons is responding to accusations in a $50 million federal lawsuit, filed by Lynch's father.

Simmons said he had "no choice" but to open fire. He said he saw Lynch crouching behind a bush and called out to him and that's when Lynch stood up with a gun and pointed in his direction.

Simmons said he thought he was in danger, so he started shooting, hitting Lynch twice.

But the lawsuit paints a different picture.

It said Lynch and a friend were walking toward their cars when Simmons ran into them and started shooting without warning.

Now on the steps of the Virginia Beach Police headquarters, advocates for Donovon Lynch family are demanding transparency.

“Where’s Donovon's voice in that courtroom? Where’s Donovon’s voice in that testimony?" asked protest organizer Cameron Bertrand.

“Blacks lives, they matter here. Blacks lives, they matter here," chanted the protesters.

Bertrand said he provides the Lynch family with grief counseling.

“The family hasn’t said much because, again, having to go and read media headlines about something that is the exact opposite of the truth is traumatizing for them," said Bertrand.

But Bertrand said Simmons’ statement in court documents are false. Witnesses say Lynch and a friend were walking toward their cars when Simmons ran into them and started shooting without warning.

“They can’t un-see what they saw that night and to go and patronize people and tell them that what they saw was not the truth that’s exactly what they did when they made that statement today," said Bertrand.