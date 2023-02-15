A look at the economic impact 'Beach it!' and other music festivals could have on Virginia Beach

With "Beach It!" coming on the heels of "Something in the Water," what does that mean financially for the city?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Big names are coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer for "Beach it!"

The new music festival will feature Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett among other big names in country music.

"We hope to bring smiles, we hope to bring joy, we hope to bring tradition," said Brian O'Connell, Live Nation President of Country Touring.

Festival organizers also hope to bring a big economic impact.

The city lost the Patriotic Festival to Norfolk last year and briefly lost, then regained, "Something in the Water" this year.

Let’s break down the numbers for how these festivals impact Virginia Beach.

The last time Virginia Beach hosted Patriotic Festival in 2019, they brought 140,000 people and $23 million to the city over three days. It also created close to $800,000 in tax revenue.

That same year, in 2019, "Something in the Water" premiered in the city; 35,000 people came to the party on the beach, bringing $21 million to the city.

So, what about the new festival?

"We’re shooting for 25,000 people a day, that’s our goal. I think we’re going to cut the capacity at maybe 30 [thousand]," said O'Connell.

A spokesperson for the city said they don’t have an estimate on how much money it will generate, yet.

"Beach It!" is scheduled for June 23-25.

We are still waiting to hear what musical guests will take the stage for "Something in the Water" happening April 28-30.

Tickets for "Something in the Water" are already on sale and almost sold out.