Former high school teacher sentenced to 5 years for sexual abuse of child

A former social studies teacher at Ocean Lakes High School was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to a sexual abuse charge against a child.

Court records show Robert Weisenbeck admitted to sexually abusing a child in his custody or supervision in the summer of 2016, according to previous 13News Now coverage.

Authorities say the abuse did not happen at school.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Weisenbeck retired, effective March 29, 2022, which was one day before his guilty plea. Prior to that, he had been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Weisenbeck received the maximum amount of prison time, which is five years, available for the offense, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office.