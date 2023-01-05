Tornado causes millions of dollars in damage at Fort Story

No one was hurt, but Capt. Michael Witherspoon said 56 soldiers and sailors are displaced on base after the tornado ripped a roof off the barracks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In addition to tearing through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach, Sunday's tornado also hit Fort Story.

No one was hurt, but people at the military base lost power for about 18 hours after that tornado came through. On Monday, only mission-essential personnel were called in to report for duty.

Captain Michael Witherspoon said that between hundreds of downed trees and structural damage, they’re looking at around $3 million worth of damage.

Witherspoon said 56 soldiers and sailors are displaced on base after the tornado ripped a roof off the barracks. He added the tornado came from the back side of the installation near the training areas, and to the water's edge, where he and his wife live.

During the storm, he and his wife took cover and prayed.

"It was a roaring sound," Witherspoon said. "I could feel the house moving... our house routinely moves when we have high winds here, but this was different. It was vibrating. It looked like just a white out of water and when I looked down, I saw it coming. I looked over at the Cape Henry [light]house right behind me and then I could no longer see it."

According to the National Weather Service, by the time the tornado reached First Landing State Park and Fort Story, it had weakened from an EF-3 to an EF-1 before it finally moved off-shore.