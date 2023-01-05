Stories emerge of neighbors helping neighbors in aftermath of EF3 tornado in Virginia Beach

Nancy Gonzalez told us her neighbors are providing her family with a place to stay as they recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nancy Gonzalez and her husband are grateful to be alive.

“We hug each other,” said Nancy Gonzalez. “We hug each other tight.”

Her home is in pieces after an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday.

Glass, a wall and paintings inside her home are all out of place.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” she said. “We thought everything was gone and so were we.”

Gonzalez said she and her husband knew heavy rain was on the way but didn’t expect how bad .

“The alert came on our phone, on our cells and we ran downstairs and within a minute, this was the outcome,” she said.

She said renovations to prevent flood just wrapped hours before the tornado.

“Yesterday we finished putting in a French drain for the purpose of not having water in the back grounds to hurt the foundation of the home and look what happened. An hour later, we were in this,” Gonzalez said.

Many other neighbors on Haversham Close called in crews to clean up debris and fallen trees off cars and homes. Some homes have minor damage like shattered windows. Though for other homeowners, the damage is much more severe.

Some homes are leaning over or without roofs. Although Gonzalez’s home is damaged, she’s not letting the situation break her spirit.

“It has to be a bigger purpose and beyond our understanding that we are standing today,” she said.