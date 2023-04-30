Tornado damage reported in Virginia Beach as strong storms rip area

At around 6 p.m., a tornado was reported on the ground in the area of River Road and Great Neck, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Severe weather rained down on Hampton Roads on Sunday, and possibly no area was hit harder than Virginia Beach.

At around 6 p.m., a tornado was reported on the ground in the area of River Road and Great Neck, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

"Current damages include trees down including [on a] residence and a vehicle," the city tweeted.

There's no word on any possible injuries at this time.

Additionally, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 block of Haversham Close in the Great Neck area. Fire crews reported there may be possible gas leaks.

Tornado, storm damage in Virginia Beach 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Officials at Fort Story tell 13News Now that the military installation suffered damage from the storm, including downed trees and power lines. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Dominion Energy reports that about 2,089 customers are without power, with about 1,200 in Windsor Woods alone.

Sunday's storms also canceled the final day of the Something in the Water festival at the Oceanfront.

13News Now has a team in Virginia Beach and will have updates as they become available.