Live Updates | Local state of emergency declared after tornado rips through Great Neck section of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local state of emergency has been declared after a confirmed tornado ripped through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a tornado was reported on the ground in the area of River Road and Great Neck, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The total number of homes damaged is unknown but is estimated to be between 50 and 100. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said no injuries have been reported so far.

The city's emergency website, emergency.vbgov.com has an up-to-date listing of impacted areas, road closures, programs, and services. Cancelations and service changes will be posted on this site.

When it is safe for you to do so, you can send your photos of Virginia Beach tornado damage by texting 757-628-6200. We may feature them on air and online.

7:50 a.m. — NWS survey crew to investigate tornado damage

A survey crew with the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, is heading to Virginia Beach to investigate the tornado damage. Weather officials should have more updates later today.

13News Now's Dan Kennedy is live streaming to show the damage caused by the tornado.

7:45 a.m. — Bulky item collection suspended in Virginia Beach for week of May 1

Virginia Beach's waste management has suspended bulky item collection for the week of May 1 as crews work to clean up debris from the tornado.

Yard waste collection will continue to run on a delay. People are asked to place bagged yard waste and woody debris in the trash cart for service on normal collection days.

7:40 a.m. — Route 29 bus service detoured until further notice

Due to the closure of North Great Neck Road, the Hampton Roads Transit bus service along Route 29 will be detoured until further notice. Passengers should expect delays.

North Great Neck Road and First Colonial Road bus stops can't be serviced because of the closure.

Service Alert! North Great Neck Road is closed between Shore Drive and Shorehaven Drive due to damage from severe weather. The Route 29 will detour until further notice. North Great Neck Road and First Colonial Road bus stops cannot be serviced. Passengers should expect delays. pic.twitter.com/UuEn7WfiUl — Hampton Roads Transit (@gohrt_com) May 1, 2023

7 a.m. — Over 200 in Virginia Beach without power, Dominion rep says

Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris said 209 customers in Virginia Beach are still without power, mostly affected by tornado damage.

Dominion Energy crews have restored most of Fort Story's power, but there are still more repairs to be made, according to Harris.

She also said crews will be ready to begin power restoration in the Great Neck area as soon as it's safe for the authorities to let them in.

To see the latest power outages, visit Dominion Energy's outage map.

6:40 a.m. — Crews to start picking up street debris this morning

According to Virginia Beach's emergency website, crews will start picking up debris on public streets starting at 8 a.m. People with tree debris entirely on their property will be responsible for their removal.

The Virginia Beach Public Works Department encourages people to talk to their insurance companies about coverage and deductibles before getting a quote from or contracting tree removal companies.

A tree service company just rolled by.



Several vehicles turned onto Shorehaven Dr.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/WwdydXzhQ4 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 1, 2023

6:20 a.m. — Several Virginia Beach schools closed after tornado

As Virginia Beach continues to clean up, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said some schools will be closed on Monday.

The school division said John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, and Cox High School will be closed to students and staff on May 1.

6 a.m. — Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach closed

Downed trees and road signs can be seen on North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has every possible residential entrance blocked off where upwards of 100 homes were damaged Sunday evening.

Great Neck Road between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road will stay closed until further notice to allow for emergency and debris management work, according to the city.