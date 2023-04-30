Several Virginia Beach schools closed following tornado touchdown

The school division said John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, and Cox High School will be closed to students and staff on May 1.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Virginia Beach continues to clean up in the aftermath of a tornado ripping through the Great Neck section of the city on Sunday night, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said some schools will be closed on Monday.

The school division said John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, and Cox High School will be closed to students and staff on May 1.

The following message was sent to students and their families on Sunday night:

Good evening, VBCPS families—

Due to road closures and damage impacting the Great Neck area of the city as a result of the tornado that touched down this evening, Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School will all be closed tomorrow for students and staff.

Students zoned for these three schools who attend academies or special programs at other schools across the division will also be excused from school tomorrow due to uncertainty related to transportation.

We will continue to assess the damage and will update you if further closures are needed.

We are thinking about the many families impacted by this event and are working with the City to do everything we can to assist. As a reminder, if you’re in need of resources or assistance related to the storm, please call Virginia Beach Citizen Services at 311.