How you can help those impacted by the EF3 tornado in Virginia Beach

You can volunteer your time or donate money to help the victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several efforts are underway to help the people impacted by Sunday evening's EF-3 tornado which caused a huge amount of damage to homes off North Great Neck Road.

Some people have launched GoFundMe fundraisers, so we reached out to GoFundMe to ensure they were valid. They told us their Trust & Safety team has cleared these fundraising campaigns on their platform as being valid:

Help my grandparents from tornado damage : This was started by a woman trying to help her parents raise funds to repair their home.

: This was started by a woman trying to help her parents raise funds to repair their home. Getting a Home : This is being organized by a woman whose uncle was getting ready to move into a home that was destroyed and now needs to find another place to live.

: This is being organized by a woman whose uncle was getting ready to move into a home that was destroyed and now needs to find another place to live. Virginia Beach Tornado Relief: This effort is raising funds to help anyone who needs immediate financial assistance to meet their basic needs.

Also, VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads is organizing efforts to help with cleanup and other chores associated with tornado relief. They reminded people that working in an area affected by a disaster such as a tornado is complex and can be dangerous. They posted this statement on their website:

"The City of Virginia Beach asks that volunteers do not self-deploy until they are contacted and given instructions. VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads will coordinate the necessary volunteers when and if the City requests their assistance. Please be sure that you have filled out a complete profile on VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads website so that we can properly contact you should you be needed."