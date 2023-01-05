Virginia Beach schools impacted by tornado to reopen Tuesday, students who cannot attend will be given excused absences

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said students who cannot make it to class safely will be given excused absences.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three Virginia Beach schools that were closed Monday due to the impact of tornado damage in the area will reopen for class on Tuesday.

The impacted schools are Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School, and John B. Dey Elementary School. Virginia Beach City Public Schools said students who cannot make it to class safely will be given excused absences.

The following message was sent to students and their families on Monday:

Good afternoon, VBCPS families,

We continue to partner with the City to assess the damage and road accessibility issues related to last night’s tornado impacting the Great Neck community. Dr. Spence has been out touring the area and our hearts go out to all the families who have been impacted by this catastrophic storm. At this time, we have decided to reopen Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School, and John B. Dey Elementary on Tuesday, May 2 for all students and staff who are safely able to report. Buses will run their usual routes with the exceptions of the alternate bus stops for Old Donation School students and for the neighborhoods listed below until further notice. All students in academies and special programs who need transportation are asked to report to their usual bus stops at the usual time. Students who are unable to report safely will have excused absences and can work with their teachers to make up work as they are able. Staff who are unable to report due to road conditions should contact their supervisors.

We ask for your patience as we expect traffic delays on Great Neck Road at both pick up and drop off times.

For students residing in*:

Broad Bay Estates— A bus stop will be located at the cross section of Falcon Crescent and Rally Drive at 9:25 a.m. for Great Neck Middle on Bus # 320 and at 7:40 a.m. on Bus # 325 for John B. Dey Elementary.

Broad Bay Point Greens—A bus stop will be located at the cross section of Tether Keep and Dey Cove at 9:25 a.m. for Great Neck Middle on Bus # 330 and at 7:40 a.m. on Bus # 69 for John B. Dey Elementary.

Chelsea Neighborhood—We ask that students in the Chelsea neighborhood walk or ride to school if they are able to safely, as streets are currently impassable and buses won’t be available.

For Old Donation School students— Students residing in Broad Bay Point Greens & Chelsea Neighborhood, a bus stop will be located at Great Neck Middle School on Bus # 125 at 7:55 a.m. For students residing in Broad Bay Estates, a bus stop will be located at Cox High School on Shorehaven Dr. on Bus # 103 at 7:55 a.m. All other students may utilize their normal bus stop.

All buses will return students to the same location as listed above after regular dismissal.

*We strongly encourage parents to escort their children to and from the bus stops and/or school, given the new stops and the potential for safety concerns in the area.

We recognize that some families may still be without power or internet access. If you need a hotspot, VBCPS Department of Technology has them available for your use. Please call 757-263-1111 for assistance. Additionally, we will have counselors available for students and staff, as we know a natural disaster of this magnitude is understandably upsetting. We will also have school supplies available for any students who need them.