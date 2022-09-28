Fourth arrest made in Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police said.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said 30-year-old David Evans was arrested by Chesapeake officers on September 25 on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened just before midnight on September 4 in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Officers arrived to find multiple people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another victim was later found at the hospital and is also expected to survive.
On September 6, 21-year-old Adrian Cuffee and 20-year-old Jaden Smith of Virginia Beach were arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting within 100 feet of a school, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Two other suspects were later identified. 29-year-old Rashad Riddick of Newport News was arrested on the same charges Cuffee and Smith are facing, while warrants were also placed Evans, who remained on the run.
Investigators said all suspects in the shooting are now in custody.