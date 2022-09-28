Fourth arrest made in Oceanfront shooting

David Evans' charges stem from a shooting that happened just before midnight on September 4 in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said 30-year-old David Evans was arrested by Chesapeake officers on September 25 on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened just before midnight on September 4 in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrived to find multiple people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another victim was later found at the hospital and is also expected to survive.

On September 6, 21-year-old Adrian Cuffee and 20-year-old Jaden Smith of Virginia Beach were arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting within 100 feet of a school, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Two other suspects were later identified. 29-year-old Rashad Riddick of Newport News was arrested on the same charges Cuffee and Smith are facing, while warrants were also placed Evans, who remained on the run.