Friday's trash collection suspended in Virginia Beach after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is suspending Friday, April 3rd's trash collection after a waste management employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The one-day suspension is being done to allow time for the Department of Public Health to conduct the necessary trace investigation to determine if any other employees are at risk for exposure.

No other information is available on the person who tested positive.

"We are keenly aware of, and regret, the inconvenience this action imposes on our Friday customers," said director of Public Works Mark Johnson in a news release. "In making the decision, we had to weigh the safety of our workforce against this temporary service disruption and considering the unprecedented situation with the pandemic, we hope our customers would agree it is the right thing to do."

Impacted residents can use the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road. Normal hours for the landfill are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.