Gov. Northam visits newly-reopened Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Saturday marks the second day of reopening for beaches in Virginia Beach, and people certainly took advantage of the nice weather and visited the Oceanfront.

Among the visitors: Governor Ralph Northam himself.

He met with Mayor Bobby Dyer to see how reopening the beach is going.

Northam has said Virginia Beach is considered a test before other Hampton Roads beaches can reopen. Right now, only sunbathing, swimming, surfing, and fishing are allowed.

"I think most people are willing [to follow guidelines] with the reminder to do the right thing," Northam said in regards to beach enforcement. "So we're not out here with a stick. We're really out here with a carrot. We want people to enjoy our beaches. We just want them to do it safely. I think you'll see, as we move forward, that will be the case."

If you're coming down to the Oceanfront, you'll be greeted by "beach ambassadors" at all of the entrances, to ensure beachgoers follow guidelines that were put in place to allow of the beach to reopen.