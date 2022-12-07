'Holi-Rays' returns for a swimming good time at Virginia Aquarium

You can meet special guests in workshops like Santa and his elves, Mrs. Claus, the 'Grump' and more!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Did you know that Santa spends time both in the sky and underwater?

You can catch him scuba-diving under the sea at the Virginia Aquarium this year for their annual "Holi-Rays" celebration!

On Dec. 16 and 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., wear your most festive set of pajamas or your favorite holiday outfit and spend the evening having lots of family fun.

Learn to make an ornament out of recycled materials and explore the different exhibits.