Here's an organization that is helping Peninsula families THRIVE this Christmas

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Financial struggles can leave many families worried that they won't be able to put presents under the tree.

Fortunately, there's an organization in Newport News that wants to help.



'Let Christmas THRIVE," sponsored by Thrive Peninsula, is in its third year. Its mission is to provide $75 gift cards for nearly 650 children in the area.

This allows parents to hold onto a little bit of the holiday magic by picking out the gifts, and it renews love and hope for their children in need.

"We all have a treasured memory of unwrapping a special Christmas present. The best gifts come from the people who know us the best and love us the most," their website says.

"On Christmas Day, we feel the magic when we are surrounded by these people, opening gifts under the tree, with our hearts full of joy and love."