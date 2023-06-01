Jackalope Festival organizers fight rain and wind to complete preparations

The festival is free to attend and starts June 2.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Extreme sports fans are just one day away from the Jackalope Festival, where skaters from around the world will come to compete in Virginia Beach.

The Jackalope Festival is making its American debut in Virginia Beach on June 2. For the past 10 years, it was held in Montreal, Canada.

Executive producer of the festival, Micah Desforges, said there will be historical firsts done by athletes in this three-day event.

"We will have the first legal base jump in America," said Desforges. "Ten athletes will go to the Hilton Hotel and jump off the scaffolding, it will be a precision competition where they try to hit the bullseye."

Jackalope Festival preparations are zooming in Virginia Beach! 🛹



Rain and wind have delayed some of the projects, but you can see the scaffolding where the U.S’s first legal base jump will happen.



We have what you need to know at 5pm @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7Ep4Kb8vQ4 — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) June 1, 2023

13News Now got a closer look at the preparations for the extreme sports festival. George Alcaraz, site manager for the event, said strong winds and rain have delayed crews from putting up some of the attractions.

"It's been a small challenge, but we will work through the night if we have to," said Alcaraz.

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and his crew will be at the festival to give a demo for the "Vert Showdown," which will take place on the second night from 8:30 to 9:15.

The festival said other athletes in attendance include Mitchie Brusko, Collin Graham, Reese Nelson, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan and Bucky Lasek.

Desforges said while this is the first Jackalope Festival to happen in Virginia Beach, it will not be the last. Organizers have signed a three-year contract with Virginia Beach city leaders to bring the extreme sports festival to the Oceanfront.

"Come talk to the athletes, talk to the vendors enjoy it and be part of history also as a spectator because this is the first edition, and it is going to be legendary, said Deforges.