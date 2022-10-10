Justin Fairfax, Donovon Lynch family hold press conference in Virginia Beach

The press conference comes days after the Lynch family named Fairfax as lead counsel in their lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is holding a press conference Monday morning with the family of Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Virginia Beach.

Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.

Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Simmons and the City of Virginia Beach on behalf of his son's estate.

The claims allege Simmons and the city violated Lynch's constitutional rights with excessive use of force and that Virginia Beach had failed to properly train its police officers, and that this failure to train partially caused the shooting that killed Donovon Lynch.

In March 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Arenda Wright Allen ruled that the lawsuit could proceed with most of the claims.

Fairfax is partnering with Attorney Thomas B. Martin of Martin Law PLLC to lead the legal team for Donovon Lynch's estate and his family.