Man accused of driving toward Virginia Beach protesters misses court

Emanuel "Manny" Wilder is accused of revving his engine and driving toward a group of protesters near the Oceanfront during a May Black Lives Matter protest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An arrest warrant was issued -- but later withdrawn -- for a 20-year-old man accused of driving his pickup truck toward a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach General District Court Clerk Dave O'Dell says a judge issued the warrant for Emanuel "Manny" Wilder on Tuesday after he failed to appear on charges of reckless driving, abusive language, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Wilder was supposed to be in court at 8:30 a.m., but he showed up an hour late. After his arrival, the warrant was withdrawn and a new court date was set for September 22.