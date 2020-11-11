Man arrested after pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach

According to police, Roy Escobar was drunk when he ran off Atlantic Avenue and into a hotel sign that was on the side of the road. He then struck the victim.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say a man is facing charges following a weekend auto-pedestrian accident at the Oceanfront.

52-year-old Roy Escobar is accused of hitting a man on Saturday afternoon at 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

According to officers, Escobar was drunk when he ran off Atlantic Avenue and into a hotel sign that was on the side of the road. He then struck the victim.

Escobar did stay at the scene.

The victim has serious injuries authorities said he should recover.