Police search for 86-year-old man missing from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police need help finding a missing 86-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

Gonzalo Pazmino was last seen Thursday morning on the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue on foot.

Police said he was wearing a windbreaker, navy blue ball cap and jeans. He was also carrying a grey bag.

Pazmino is about 5'5" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He ritually takes the HRT bus to visit the Dunkin' Donuts at North Birdneck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to police. He also goes to the Seatack Recreation Center.