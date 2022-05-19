Virginia Beach police officer hit by bullet after other officer's gun goes off during struggle

The shooting happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. There was a struggle between police and someone who was in custody.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A police officer was recovering from minor injuries Thursday after another officer's gun went off, and the bullet hit him.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Thursday morning.

The department said a person who was in custody struggled with police at the hospital. During the struggle, one officer's gun discharged. That's when the other officer was hit and hurt.

Virginia Beach Police Department said the officer who was hurt had minor injuries and was in good spirits. A tweet from the department only said the bullet hit the officer in "a lower extremity."