2 Virginia cities named in list of best places to live in US

NORFOLK, Va. — We all know Virginia is for lovers, and in that spirit, U.S. News & World Report named two Virginia cities as some of the best places to live in the United States.

Richmond came in No. 57 and Virginia Beach No. 106 on the publication's list of best places to live for 2022-23.

The list analyzed and ranked the 150 most populous metro areas based on desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration, using a 1 to 10 scale. Those criteria were weighed after a public survey in which people chose what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.

Richmond has history, Virginia Beach is relaxed

With an overall score of 6.3, Richmond was recognized for its rich American history, modern-day attractions and whitewater rapids running through the downtown district. U.S. News also took note of housing options that appeal to various demographics, from young families to retirees.

"Each of Richmond's neighborhoods exudes a unique personality, from the historic 19th-century homes in Church Hill to rustic farms and suburban communities in the outlying counties," the publication wrote.

Virginia Beach landed an overall score of 6, with credit to the "glorious ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes and award-winning restaurants." The city's military presence and jobs available in Hampton Roads' civilian and government sectors were mentioned as well.

"Despite Virginia Beach's resort city status, the friendly residents and relaxed atmosphere found here have swayed many to take up a permanent residence in Virginia's largest metro area," the publication wrote.

What were the top 10 cities on the list?

The top 10 cities on U.S. News' list span the country, with one of them a short drive from Virginia:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

Some other cities near Virginia that made the list include Washington, D.C. (No. 19), Charlotte, North Carolina (No. 30) and Baltimore, Maryland (No. 84).

How did U.S. News create the list?

U.S. News said it used data from different sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and the publication's own internal resources.