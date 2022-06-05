The plants are so iconic of the city that strawberry leaves actually make up a ring of Virginia Beach's official seal.

May 20 is National Pick Strawberries Day, and Virginia Beach is ready to celebrate.

For each acre of strawberry farmland in Virginia Beach, the average production is 14,000 to 18,000 pounds of berries per year. When you add them all together, the city's strawberry farms bring in about $750,000 to $1 million each year.

Did you know there are several types of strawberries in the fields?

According to the city, Chandler strawberries are the most popular, with large, bright red berries. Sweet Charlies have their place in the spotlight, too, with an earlier-ripening fruit and sweet taste. Ruby June comes in third place (but still appreciated!) with large, reliably-shaped berries.