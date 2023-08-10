Pete Davidson to perform comedy show in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pete Davidson & Friends are coming to Virginia Beach.
The Sandler Center is hosting Davidson, a former SNL cast member, for a comedy show. Pete Davidson & Friends will be performing on August 28 at 7 p.m.
Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at the Sandler Center box office and online.