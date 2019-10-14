VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams announced on Monday that the 'Something in the Water' festival is returning for a second year in Virginia Beach.

It's a multi-day music festival and cultural experience on the beach in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

Musicians will take the stage from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26. However, for the second year, Pharrell has decided to expand the festival by bringing the brightest minds from the culinary, technology, environmental sustainability, health, wellness, and media world from Monday, April 20, through Thursday, April 23.

Full line up and details to be announced soon.

A special "locals only" presale for April 24 to 26 tickets will run from Saturday, October 19th from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. The tickets will only be available for individuals with a Virginia zip code. The tickets can be purchased in-person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach box office, or online while supplies last. (Fees are waived for the in-person purchase, and standard online service fees will apply for online purchases.)

Something in the Water 2020

Anyone who purchased a 'Something in the Water' ticket in 2019 will also have access to a loyalty presale online for the April 24 to 26 tickets on Saturday, October 19th from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. online. Festival goers in 2019 should look for an email from 'Something in the Water' with instructions.

The festival’s mission is to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. It was, and will be, an opportunity to bring the best of what Pharrell has encountered around the world back to his hometown.

On the Something in the Water festival website, it claims three-day general admission tickets are $150 plus fees. Three day VIP tickets are $500 plus fees per ticket.

The 2020 'Something in the Water' festival is being produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment Services.

