Pride in the ViBe to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with vendors, food trucks and dance music

There will be 40 community vendors, four food trucks and two DJs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe Creative District at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is gearing up to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a special event Sunday afternoon.

"Pride in the ViBe" will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 18th Street and Cypress Avenue.

There will be 40 community vendors, four food trucks and two DJs. Some of the activities will include fun yard games, a petting zoo, shuffleboard and community-building fun.

The Chesapeake Bay Distillery is also releasing a special version of its Blue Ridge Vodka with a Pride label bottle. The proceeds will benefit the Hampton Roads Pride organization.

After the event, an after-party will be held at Esoteric’s Tenant E from 6 to 9 p.m.