Quiet night at the Oceanfront to kick off College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials are expecting 30,000 college students in Virginia Beach this weekend.

However, Friday was chilly and pretty quiet at the Oceanfront. Despite that, some said they’re ready to have some fun.

Nigel Nealy said he came down from New Jersey and won’t let the chilly weather Friday night stop him.

"Just some good eats and a good turn-up," Nealy said. "Even if it’s not warm, I’m still looking to have a good time," his friend said.

Kamryn Thompson, Nhyla Lewis and Morgan Allen were at the Oceanfront from Virginia State University.

They say they don’t have any set plans yet, so they’re just going to follow the crowd.

"We missed the first College Beach Weekend, so we had to come down when they were doing a part two," said Thompson.

While college students are ready to enjoy the beach, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said his officers are working overtime to make sure everyone stays safe.

He said they’ve increased staffing and have dozens of surveillance cameras spread across the Oceanfront.

"We’ll warn, we’ll educate, we’ll ask for voluntary compliance. But if it devolves into weapons violations and physical violence, we’re going to be swift and certain in our response," he told 13News Now on Thursday.

This is the first College Beach Weekend since 2018, and city officials said they are ready to kick off tourist season at the Oceanfront.

Something in the Water took its place in 2019.

Thompson, Lewis and Allen said they’re hoping to see the crowds get a little bigger as the weekend goes on.