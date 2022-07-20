Realtors for former Pembroke Mall announce rebranding, redevelopment

The 54-acres of property will be converted into a shopping center, restaurant spaces, a full-service hotel, a senior living facility and luxury apartments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Pembroke Realty Group announced their new and improved name and strategic plan for the former Pembroke Mall property on Wednesday.

The area will now be formally named Pembroke Square, and it will focus on bringing "vibrant residential, shopping and dining offerings," according to a news release.

Many of the stores in the former space remained open until January of this year.

“As we bring a new future to Pembroke, we look forward to offering unique experiences and lifelong memories for people of all ages," said Fred Napolitano, Sr., one of the original owners of Pembroke Mall and the Pembroke Square development.

"Young professionals, active seniors, families, vacationers and business leaders all will find something to love and experience at Pembroke Square.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, and current tenants on the property, like the Target and The Fresh Market, will remain open throughout this time.

One of the planned developments will open before 2025.

The senior living facility, Aviva Pembroke, will open in 2024. It will have 121 independent living apartments, 20 assisted living apartments and 12 memory support units.

In the summer of 2025, the hotel Tempo/Homewood Suites by Hilton will open, with sleek accommodations like a restaurant, meeting space and rooftop bar for visitors.

Later that year in the fall, the apartment complex will open and feature 322 one, two and three-bedroom apartment units and five-star amenities.

“Our family founders continue to live out our long-term commitment to Virginia Beach and to reinvest in our economy,” Napolitano said.