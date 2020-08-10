Several people in Virginia Beach public school buildings test positive for COVID-19

Eleven people who were inside Virginia Beach City Public Schools buildings tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the month of September.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools released information about positive COVID-19 cases that have surfaced within school buildings in the last few weeks.

Responding to a Thursday inquiry, VBCPS Spokesperson Sondra Woodward said the school system could not identify if the individuals who tested positive were staff members or students.

"We do not identify individuals," Woodward wrote.

For the school division in general, there were 11 cases reported since September. Here's the breakdown for public school buildings:

Week of Sept 7: four cases

Week of Sept 14: five cases

Week of Sept 28: two cases

Among those cases, Woodward said there has been at least one case reported at Trantwood Elementary School and one at Arrowhead Elementary School.

She did not say when these cases were reported, or if they were students, but did say the case at Arrowhead had passed the period of possible exposure.

The school division released this message to Trantwood's families about the case

Dear Trantwood Elementary School families-

The health and safety of our entire community is of utmost importance for everyone at Trantwood. With that in mind, we want to make you aware that the school division was informed today of an individual who was in your child’s school building on Oct. 6 and has since tested positive for COVID-19. This person will not return to the building until released by their healthcare provider and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance has been met.

We continue to work closely with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and have identified individuals who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Based on VDH recommendations, there are other individuals who will be quarantining.

However, because those who were potentially exposed is limited to a small group, Trantwood Elementary School will remain open during this time. VBCPS is following Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces to reduce viral transmission and keep our children and school personnel healthy and safe. The classroom where potential exposure took place will be cleaned per these protocols.

For additional information about COVID-19, please go to the VDH website or the CDC website. You may also call the Eastern Region COVID-19 Hotline with general questions at 757-683-2745.

We encourage you to use the following guidelines as a part of our efforts to #VBSAFETogether.

Someone at Cooke Elementary School also tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.