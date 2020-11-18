Senior Alert: Missing, endangered North Carolina man last seen in Virginia Beach

Police say 79-year-old Donald Speakman suffers from cognitive impairment as well as conditions that require medication.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach need help finding an elderly man who disappeared earlier in the day and is considered endangered.

Police say 79-year-old Donald Speakman left his home in northeastern North Carolina and drove to Virginia Beach on Tuesday in his 2013 silver/gray Kia Sorrento with North Carolina tags TAX-6962.

Speakman was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Independence Blvd and was believed to be heading back in the direction of his home.

Speakman suffers from cognitive impairment as well as conditions that require medication.

A Senior Alert was issued through Virginia State Police.

Donald Speakman is 5'5" and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and currently has an approximate 3 to 4-inch gray beard. He was last seen wearing a Buffalo Bills sweatshirt and jeans.