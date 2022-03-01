Two dead after suspected domestic shooting in Virginia Beach

Both the man and the woman died from their injuries after arriving at a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

A statement from police says that they got the call on March 4 at 5:32 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 1600 block of Douglas Court, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a gunshot wound.

Both the man and the woman died from their injuries after arriving at a nearby hospital for treatment.

The woman was identified as Emily Icban, 30, of Chesapeake. The man was identified as Frederick Icban, 47, of Virginia Beach.

The shooting is believed to be domestic-related, according to the statement from police.