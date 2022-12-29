'Discover Steampunk' temporary exhibit brings art, sculptures, machines to Virginia Aquarium

From January through May, people can explore sculptures, art and futuristic-looking machines in the "Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure" exhibit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center always brings visitors into an underwater adventure, and in 2023, the adventure is expanding into the worlds of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells.

Those are the minds behind cornerstone science fiction novels "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" and "The Time Machine."

From late January through mid-May, peoplE can explore sculptures, art and futuristic-looking machines in the "Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure" exhibit.

Some of those works will be from nationally-renown "Steampunk Guru" Bruce Rosenbaum.

It's designed to draw people into the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) mindset.

"In the exhibition, visitors can explore galleries devoted to Verne, Wells, and five other innovators of the late 1800s, while experimenting with more than 20 original, interactive machines inspired by their ideas," wrote spokeswoman Mackenzie DiNardo.