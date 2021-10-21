Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center hosts 'Fins & Frights' for families

"Fins & Frights" means a decorated aquarium, trick-or-treat stations, costumed mascots, Halloween photo opportunities and a scavenger hunt.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is inviting guests to take their Halloween costumes on a trip through its exhibits next weekend.

"Fins & Frights" means a decorated aquarium, trick-or-treat stations, costumed mascots, Halloween photo opportunities and a scavenger hunt, according to spokeswoman Mackenzie Di Nardo.

"Dress up in a costume and join us for a spook-tacular journey through the Aquarium, hauntingly decked for the occasion," she wrote. "Families are encouraged to bring a reusable trick-or-treat bag to fill with fang-tastic treats."

You do have to buy tickets to visit, and children need an adult to supervise their visit. The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29-30.