Virginia Beach asks federal court to dismiss lawsuit related to killing of Donovon Lynch

The City of Virginia Beach was named as a defendant in one count of the suit filed by Donovon Lynch's father. A police officer shot and killed Lynch in March 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach said it believes a federal lawsuit filed against it after a police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch should be dismissed.

The city filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Court on July 19. A memorandum supporting the motion to dismiss accompanied the motion, itself.

Donovon Lynch's father, Wayne, filed the $50 million federal lawsuit against the city as well as the officer whom he said killed Lynch, Solomon Simmons. Virginia Beach Police Department has not said Simmons was the officer involved in the shooting at the Oceanfront on March 26.

The City of Virginia Beach is named as a defendant only in one count of the lawsuit, Count II. It's that count that the city asked the court to dismiss.

The memorandum cites Count II:

Virginia Beach had a custom or policy of failing to properly train, instruct, and/or supervise its police officers, including Officer Simmons, as to the proper circumstances under which to draw a firearm and/or use deadly force, or to [sic] as to the proper techniques for exhausting all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force, including but not limited to professional presence/identification, verbalization, soft control techniques, intermediate techniques, hard control techniques, and/or non-lethal force.

The city contends that Lynch failed to support the claim that Virginia Beach maintained a policy, practice, or custom that would make it legally liable in what happened to his son. The city cites previous case law in its argument, including decisions by other courts.