City of Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen property

The city leased the Dairy Queen back to the restaurant managers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has purchased an iconic fixture at the Oceanfront.

City officials confirmed that they now own the Dairy Queen located at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue at a cost of $12.8 million.

The business has long been a popular spot for beachgoers in the resort area. It's not going anywhere for now; after the purchase, the city leased it back to the restaurant managers.

The sale was closed on December 1, and the lease will last for at least five years.

The Dairy Queen is prime real estate for tourism. It's not far from the old Dome site, which city leaders are hoping to redevelop into an entertainment complex, possibly with the help of Pharrell Williams.

Farther to the south, Virginia Beach has proposed to redevelop the Rudee Loop, a popular spot for fishers and surfers alike. It was listed as an area that could be improved in the city's 2030 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan.