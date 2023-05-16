Virginia Beach council listens to public input on Project Wayne

Citizens shared their thoughts surrounding the development proposal on 150 acres of city-owned farmland in the southern section of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During a public hearing regarding Project Wayne at the latest Virginia Beach City Council meeting, there was resounding public opposition to the proposed development.

Some did say they were for it or indifferent because of outlying questions. It all comes as mystery medical manufacturers look to build on top of city-owned farmland.

Close to two dozen citizens shared their thoughts in front of council Tuesday night. The public hearing came a few hours after Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams updated council on what the company he's not publicly naming wants to do.

"This is no longer Phase 1. In working with the prospect to better understand their land needs, we anticipate — in fact, we've had confirmation from them — that they can operate, they can execute their entire strategy with these 150 acres," said Taylor during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The 150 acres of farmland next to Virginia Beach National Golf Club is situated below the "green line," a long-established boundary on city maps separating development to the north and agriculture to the south.

A vast majority of speakers Tuesday night argued against the potential rezoning of the 150 acres to industrial use, sharing their desire to protect agricultural land.

"This project just opens the door to further development below the green line," said resident Ella Dunbar.

Project Wayne has met some public backlash, because of its position “encroaching” the “green line.”



Adams also mentioned that the proposal now includes a separate 100 acres of "preservation area." If everything ultimately gets approved, leaders would commit to not developing on that amount of land south of the Project Wayne site.

"In my view, [Project Wayne] does not conform to the comprehensive plan," resident John Perryman said.

Some added foreseen concerns, like traffic, quality of life and the environment.

"We must not underestimate the long-term impacts on our air, water and ecological health," said Virginia Beach native Melissa Draudt.

"The list of negative effects goes on," said resident and representative of Courthouse Estates Homeowners Association Pat Davis.

A couple of people directed questions at council.

"Despite researching and trying to understand, I would like to know more what the project actually entails," student CJ White said.

Former Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera also took to the podium, speaking as a citizen. "Will this benefit the entire city?"

For the first time in front of council Tuesday, Adams revealed what the manufacturers intend to produce.

"This is textile-based medical manufacturing, things like masks, surgical sheeting, garments used at hospitals, things of that nature," Adams said.

He previously told 13News Now this potential project could bring 1,800 jobs and a multi-million dollar capital investment.

A few speakers expressed support, citing a need for diversifying business.

"We need strong and smart economic growth in Virginia Beach, in order to create high-paying jobs and increase tax revenues," said resident Matt Baumgarten.

"We strongly urge the council consider the economic opportunities," Dean McClain with Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association said.

Although some council members shared their personal stances on Project Wayne on Tuesday, they have not yet taken any votes or action as a body.

Based on conversations Tuesday, further discussion could take place as early as next week.