VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You can't escape seeing someone riding Lime or Bird e-scooter around Virginia Beach.

Since the motorized scooters have made their way to Virginia Beach, residents have shared concerns about drop-off points, speed limits and if there are enough rules in place for riders. Virginia Beach citizens had the chance to share their concerns in a public survey.

City council members have already banned electric scooters at parts of the Oceanfront, but they're set to meet Tuesday afternoon to consider creating more rules around e-scooter use.

Brian Solis, assistant to the city manager, will present recommendations based on public survey results.

Solis suggests that scooter rental companies should hold a license to operate in Virginia Beach. There was some huge backlash against Bird scooters a few months back after the company dropped their scooters in and around Virginia Beach without obtaining the proper permits. This forced the city to impound hundreds of scooters.

A couple of other recommendations include making sure scooters operate at a strict speed limit at the Oceanfront and shift state law so that riders must have a driver's license or permit before using an e-scooter.