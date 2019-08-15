VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is asking residents for its feedback on electric scooters.

The city said in a news release that it needs public input to help "guide the future of motorized scooters" and their impact on the "transportation landscape" in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police recently began cracking down on electric scooter users with citations.

It's only legal to ride the scooter in trolley lanes, but people are taking them on to sidewalks and the boardwalk.

Residents can answer a survey online from August 15 to September 3. The five-question survey includes four multiple-choice questions and an open-ended question.

You can access the short survey here: publicinput.com/E-Scooters.

The survey results will be shared with officials to help create policy and determine guidelines to ensure safety for riders, citizens, and visitors.

Lime Scooters officially made their debut in Virginia Beach last month, although they weren't the first app-controlled service to pop up in the city. Bird Rides Inc. began to appear in Norfolk and Virginia Beach a year ago, without the company obtaining the proper permits.

Both cities began impounding the Bird scooters as a result.

