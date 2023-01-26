Virginia Beach man sentenced for having unregistered silencers

The DOJ said Pickard had ties to extremist organizations and at one point made threats online to several minority groups.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison for unlawfully possessing unregistered firearm silencers.

According to the Dept. of Justice, 23-year-old George Pickard had homemade silencers that he didn't register with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

After getting a search warrant, agents found four guns at Pickard's home, including an AR-15-style rifle, and the silencers equipped to two of the firearms on Dec. 29, 2020.

The DOJ said Pickard had ties to extremist organizations, including Identity Evropa, the American Identity Movement, the Right Stuff, and the Patriot Front.

"Pickard also cohosts a podcast called 'White Phosphorus' that depicts women, African Americans, Jews, and other current events in a negative and derogatory manner," the DOJ said.