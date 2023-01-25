Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk

He was wanted on warrants for the same felony from a failed traffic stop on December 31, as well.

NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges.

According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.

The driver refused to stop, and led police onto Greenbrier Parkway, I-64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road.

When the vehicle approached Indian River Road, Virginia State Police took over the pursuit until the vehicle crashed near Granby Street and West Government Avenue in Norfolk.

As a result, Christopher Eanes, 37, was arrested and faces multiple charges in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk, including disregarding police commands to stop and endangerment.