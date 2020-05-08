Virginia Beach man wins 25 times in Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing for a total of $125,000

He used the same four-digit combination, 4-6-4-0, for each $1 play. That exact combination was drawn and each of his tickets won the game's $5,000 top prize.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man won not once but 25 times in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game last month.

Raymond Harrington bought 25 plays in the July 17 night drawing. He used the same four-digit combination, 4-6-4-0, for each $1 play.

That exact combination was drawn and each of Harrington's ticket won the game's $5,000 top prize.

His grand total prize came out to $125,000.

Harrington said "something just told me to play 25 times."

He bought all his winning plays at the Wegmans located at 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Harrington said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to help out his two sons in college.