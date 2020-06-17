Here's what you need to know before Virginia Beach Recreation Centers reopen.

Two Virginia Beach Recreation Centers are reopening on June 22. City officials say only 50 people or 30%, whichever is less, will be allowed to workout.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recreation centers around Virginia Beach will reopen their doors and resume operations on Monday. The centers will only be available to members. Leaders said they are not accepting new memberships at this time.

“We are so excited to welcome people back into the rec centers,” explained Virginia Beach Parks and Recreations Public Relations Manager Julie Braley.

All seven centers shut down for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City leaders said the next time people workout, there is going to be big changes to keep people safe and socially distanced.

"Our plan is to reopen on June 22nd and it’s a limited opening at first," Braley explained. "We will be opening the Princess Anne recreation center and Great Neck location."

Braley said when the doors open at Princess Anne and Great Neck, people will need a reservation to workout. Braley sad people can make an appointment on the city’s website each Friday for the following week, but she said people can only register for three-time slots per week.

“Expect us to be busy, I expect those time slots to fill up,” Braley said.

Braley said swimming pools at the open centers will open for lap swimming and exercises. Group fitness is available and so is racket sports. Basketball and volleyball will be off-limits for now.

“We just want to return to normal and we are going to do it in the safest way possible," she said.

Workers will constantly clean and sanitize. Braley said the reservation system allows four-minute blocks and she said in between the blocks, workers have set aside 15 minutes to clean and sanitize.

“We are making it work,” said Braley. “Our staff is committed to doing things in a safe manner as possible so we can accommodate as many members as possible.