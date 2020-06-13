Virginia Beach restaurant owners worry about increased crime at the Oceanfront

Restaurant owners told us the increased crime is troubling because they worry about their employees getting home at night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police reported gunshot injuries two nights in a row at the Oceanfront this week.

Local restaurant owners told us the increased crime is troubling because they worry about their employees getting home at night.

Oceanfront crowds are picking up as Virginia progresses in Phase 2. Ocean Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant staff are excited to see people dining out again.

“This is our 70th year,” said Ocean Eddie’s owner Jeff Hague. “We are celebrating a long time, being at the Oceanfront.”

Hague said excitement of opening up is clouded by violent crimes that are getting too close for comfort. He said this past Tuesday night was especially scary for his staff.

"When some of my employees were leaving, about 11:30 at night, there was some gunfire just about a block away,” Hague said. “My employees could actually see some muzzle flash from the gun.”

Two nights in a row, Virginia Beach Police found gunshot victims at the Oceanfront, each incident happening within blocks of the last: Monday night on 22nd Street and Tuesday night on 17th Street. Police also found a gunshot victim a week prior on Sunday, May 31, near 20th Street:

Police said on Sunday, May 31 they responded to a firearms violation around 12 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Monday, June 8 at 2:30 a.m. officers heard gunshots. The sound led them to another man with a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, June 9 just before midnight police said two men and a teenage boy were shot. It happened near the 17th Street Park area.

Police said all injuries were non-life threatening.

“The safety of our employees is paramount,” Hague said.

Hague said his employees park about two blocks away to get to the pier where Ocean Eddie’s is located.

“Now, they are concerned about their safety and whether or not we should stay open at night.”

He’s thinking about closing early at 5 p.m. instead of 9 or 10 p.m.

“We want to stay open, but we have a lot of young high school kids that work for us and we want to make sure they get to and from work safely,” Hague said.

Still recovering from COVID shutdowns, Hague hopes this violent track stops.

“We want young families to feel like they can come to Virginia Beach,” Hague said. “Feel like they can walk their families out on the boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue at night, and not feel threatened and intimidated.”