VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday to have Virginia Beach become a "Second Amendment Constitutional City."

It's a growing trend around the Commonwealth, with gun rights activists filling city council chambers ahead of the 2020 legislative session in Richmond, where the Democratic-controlled General Assembly is expected to make changes to current gun legislation.

Monday's meeting comes at the request of Mayor Bobby Dyer. People who signed up to speak will get the chance to share their thoughts on the topic, with the city council then voting on the resolution.

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Hall overflows with crowd supporting Second Amendment Sanctuary

If Virginia Beach becomes a Second Amendment Constitutional City, it's basically a way to express the city's commitment to supporting a citizen's rights to bear arms and urges the General Assembly to do the same.

Other cities and counties have adopted similar resolutions to the one Virginia Beach is considering, the first in Hampton Roads being Gloucester County.

On December 3, Gloucester's Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary. Mathews County did the same a couple of weeks later, as did Isle of Wight County and the City of Chesapeake.

Attorney General Mark Herring has said those resolutions may have "no legal effect" and that localities must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the general assembly.

Virginia Beach's meeting on the resolution will begin at 4 p.m., with the public comment period beginning at 6.

RELATED: Virginia Attorney General says proposed gun laws will be enforced despite opposition

RELATED: Second Amendment Sanctuaries: Do they carry any weight?

View the full request and resolution below: