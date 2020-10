With this new sports center, Virginia Beach doubles down on its commitment to sports tourism.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, the doors will open to the brand new Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The sports center is near the Convention Center in the ViBe Creative District.

The $68 million center is designed to be flexible, with indoor courts ready for basketball, volleyball and other sports tournaments.

The 285,000-square-foot-building can seat up to 5,000 people.